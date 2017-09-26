Aggressive driving targeted by RCMP

Members of the Pictou District RCMP conducted a targeted enforcement operation with a focus on aggressive driving on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Officers worked along Highway 104 between exits 21 and 20, as well as along Highway 106 in the Mount William area.

In the span of approximately two hours, 22 violators were stopped for various aggressive driving offences. Of the violators charged, approximately 11 were charged under Sections 106 E or 106 F of the Motor Vehicle Act – Fail to Move over / Fail to slow to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights.

Pictou County RCMP would like to remind motorists to slow down to 60 km/h AND move to the next available lane when passing police, fire, or ambulances on the side of the road.