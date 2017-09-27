Cruise guests enjoy quiet of county

PICTOU — The first cruise ship of the season made its way into Pictou on Monday and travellers took a tour of what the community has to offer. One of the excursions the cruise guests took part in was a trip to The Museum of Industry in Stellarton.

Monday’s guests came from a study travel program at Stanford University that sees a group travel to different parts of the world and learn more about other cultures.

“We’re just trying to figure out what the highlights of an area are,” said Sylvia Griffin, a tour director for the program. Having come from the West Coast to Pictou, many of the visitors have been seeing this trip as a chance to relax and embrace the laid-back lifestyle of the Maritimes.

“They’re having a good time; they’re sort of bewildered by the quiet of it all,” Griffin said. “They’ve been commenting about how friendly everyone is.”

The program travels with its own lecturer to fill in the history of some of the areas to go along with what participants learn on land. Griffin noted that they thought it was wonderful that Pictou County had such a great museum and resource of information for somewhere outside of a city.

Griffin said that personally, she is enjoying the sights.

“The quietness of it all, the different style of life, there’s some beautiful people and scenery,” she said.

After the excursion the group from the museum took a tour of the things that downtown Pictou has to offer as well as browsed some of the local stores and restaurants.

Some of the participants from the cruise ship that docked on Monday enjoyed a guided tour of the Museum of Industry as part of an excursion. (Brimicombe photo)