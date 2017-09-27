JAY, ELAINE Pictou/Lower Sackville – passed away September 23, 2017 in her 100th year, surrounded by love from family and friends. Daughter of the late Malcolm and Mary (McCreadie) Langille, born November 22, 1917 in Pictou. Elaine is survived by her beloved son Malcolm (Mack) and her daughter-in-law Dorothy, Beaver Bank, grandchildren Lance (Amy) Jay, Kathleen Jay, Jill Palmeter, Holly (Alex) Oschypko and nine great-grandchildren. Elaine is also survived by her sister Doreen and brother-in-law Henry Snow, Pictou and numerous nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Elmer (Slim) 1966 and her daughter Carol Ann Jay Palmeter (1989), brother Alfred, sister-in-law Jean Langille, brother Robert and sister Lois in infancy. Elaine lived a full and fulfilled life. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, confidant, family historian and cook extraordinaire. She won many awards and ribbons from Pictou Exhibition for her flowers, baking, and pickling. She was known as the Flower Lady of Elliott Street and was cited, by an Exhibition Flower Judge, as having the most perfect dahlia he had ever seen. She enjoyed country dances, swimming, reading, travelling and politics. She was a 50 year-Jewel member of Princess Rebecca Lodge #4 (Pictou), Life Member of Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, President of Progressive Conservative Association, member of St James Anglican Church. Elaine’s family wishes to acknowledge and sincerely thank the dedicated and supportive staff of Hummingbird Cottage, Sagewood Continuing Care Lr. Sackville, where she had been a resident for the last 4 years, for their wonderful, loving, and dedicated care. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday September 30th in St James Anglican Church Pictou with Rev. Darlene Jewers officiating. Reception to follow in the church hall. Interment will be at a later date. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to Sagewood Residents Recreation Fund or to a charity of your choice.