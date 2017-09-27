Sobeys’ Big Red Chair’ity Auction raises more than $23,000 for local communities

STELLARTON – After a busy summer, Sobeys’ Big Red Chairs have found new homes and helped raise more than $23,000 for charities in communities across Atlantic Canada.

To close out the #ChairShare campaign in celebration of Sobeys’ 110th anniversary and Canada’s 150th, all 83 Sobeys stores across Atlantic Canada held a Chair’ity auction to find new homes for the signature Canada-red oversized Adirondack chairs and to raise funds for local organizations.

“Sobeys’ Big Red Chairs became an icon across Atlantic Canada this summer, both in our stores and at community events across the region,” said Paul MacLeod, vice president, Atlantic Store Operations, Sobeys Inc.

“Our #ChairShare campaign was all about our communities – from the sourcing of the chairs, the smiles on customers’ faces in our stores, and now the incredible funds raised for local charities.”

The Big Red Chairs were built by five social enterprises across Nova Scotia that employ adults with disabilities:

CACL Community Workshop, Antigonish

Corridor Community Options, Enfield

Penny Lane Enterprises, Milton

Haley Street Adult Services Centre Society, North Sydney

New Boundaries, Windsor

Organizations that will benefit from the Chair’ity Auction include the five social enterprises as well as Special Olympics groups, community children’s organizations and local mental health centres.

“It meant a lot to us to be asked by Sobeys to produce the chairs and now to be a recipient of the funds raised. It’s been a fun project from start to finish and we are pleased with how our relationship with Sobeys has grown over the past few months,” commented Jeff Teasdale, executive director of CACL Community Workshop, Antigonish.

“We are now working with Sobeys on new products for their stores and see our partnership continuing over the long term, which is great for our organization and our clients in particular.”

The #ChairShare promotion encouraged customers to take a picture in the chair and share why they love their local Sobeys on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #ChairShare for a chance to win free groceries for a year. The winner was Angie VanKessel of Stellarton who was presented with the grand prize of $5,200 in Sobeys gift cards.