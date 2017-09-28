Taking back the night

Echoes for equality rang through downtown last week as the annual Take Back the Night march took to downtown New Glasgow to show the need for an end to abuse of all kinds.

“I’ve been hearing that things went great,” said Delaney Collins, organizer of the march and MORPH navigator at the Pictou County Women’s Resource and Sexual Assault Centre.

“I’m so pleased,” she said about the turnout from the community to take part in the march. With speakers before the march, it was also an educational moment for attendees who learned more about abuse.

- Advertisement -

“We had a lot of themes around how women are forced into violence,” Collins said.

The group eventually marched through downtown New Glasgow hearing passing cars honk their horns in support as they made a short loop back to Laurie Peace Park.

Collins added that she was happy there were a number of younger participants in the crowd as well as some children.

“I keep saying it, in terms of intervention and awareness, it needs to come from the youth,” she said.

Participants in this year’s Take Back the Night march hold signs as they make their way through downtown New Glasgow last week. (Brimicombe photo)