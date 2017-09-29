Advocating for laws for safety

To the Editor:

Can you imagine, six killed on ATVs just in the last month! Our sad loss in Pictou West will never be forgotten.

These ATVs are a lot of fun but just are not safe to operate at times. Where is our Canada Safety Council, where are the safety reports, what happens to the RCMP reports? You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see most don’t even have a roll bar on them in the event of a roll over. Some of the new machines like side by ides do have a type of roll bars that are acceptable.

Certainly you can’t lift 400 to 800 pounds off you and if you are alone when it happens all you can do is pray someone will be along, you can’t survive long as you suffocate; with a roll bar at least you would have a chance.

Why do we allow these unsafe machines to operate under few controls? How do the manufactures get away with it? Governments can make it mandatory or no sales of your products in Canada unless the machines have roll bars!

Why don’t families sue the manufactures or take class actions, yes even against those companies who sell unsafe ATVs.

If we can get laws in place for safety I would like it to be called Bauer J. MacIsaac Law in his memory.

Lloyd P MacKay

New Glasgow, NS

PS: Yes even support from ATV Clubs, RCMP, MPs, MLAs and we the citizens.