ANSEA applauds education review

To the Editor:

The calendar has turned to September, and that means the beginning of a new school year. It is an exciting time that offers opportunities for reconnecting, learning and growth, and for exploring new pathways.

Public education is important to all of us.

Student achievement and school success matter both for the individual and for society. High achieving students, when they become adults in our communities, live longer, are healthier, earn more and contribute more to the welfare of our communities and our province.

Simply put, they enjoy better lives.

Education is a critical factor impacting economic prosperity and plays a significant role in the quality of our health. Fortunately for us, we reside in a province where children have access to sound public education.

Our minister of Education, Zack Churchill, has spoken about an upcoming review of how our education system is administered, with a goal of “making sure we have the best administrative model possible.” Minister Churchill’s focus on ensuring effective administrative structures are in place is commendable.

The Association of Nova Scotia Educational Administrators (ANSEA) is comprised of senior leaders from the province’s eight school boards. We are an inter-disciplinary group that includes school board staff from finance, human resources, operations, and education services, and we are dedicated to the betterment of public education in all of our schools.

Our values align with those of the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development: innovation, equity, collaboration, responsiveness, and excellence.

As an association, ANSEA members look forward to receiving an invitation to participate in the upcoming school system administration and governance review process. We believe that working together on complex situations leads to more robust results and more effective implementation of any resulting change.

Change can be difficult — it is human nature to resist imposed change, and we all fear change for change’s sake. On the other hand, change offers opportunities for innovation and improvement. ANSEA is interested in being involved, and part of the process, in a positive and proactive manner.

Providing services and programming for all students who are the citizens of tomorrow is not taken lightly, nor can it be done in isolation. Working cooperatively and indeed, collaboratively, provides the greatest prospect for progress and success.

Gary Adams

President

Association of Nova Scotia Educational Administrators (ANSEA)

http://ansea.ednet.ns.ca/