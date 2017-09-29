Jet Pack test pilot was true Rocket Man

To the Editor:

President Donald Trump has begun referring to North Korea’s Chairman Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man”. The press has connected the sobriquet to Sir Elton John’s hit song of the same name.

I believe it would be more appropriate to connect the reference to the late Harold (Hal) M. Graham, the Bell Aero Systems Jet Pack test pilot. Graham made the first free flight of the rocket Jet Pack on April 20, 1961. Afterwards he became widely known as “Rocket Man”.

Hal Graham was the son of Harold M. Graham who grew up in New Glasgow and often visited family there. He was a grandson of Captain Peter M. and Caroline Graham of Abercrombie Rd., New Glasgow. Hal Graham passed away in 2009.

W. Mac Quarrie

Dartmouth