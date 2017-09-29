Reserves getting ready for open house

The opportunity to check out a military lifestyle and a new part-time job is coming up at the Canadian Army Reserve open house taking place this Saturday in Pictou.

The Armouries in Pictou will be opening its doors to the public to show off their equipment and give the public a chance to talk to some of the local infantry officers and ask them about the reserves and their training.

Opportunities for part-time employment and advancement in the part-time employment are some of the things the Nova Scotia Highlanders are hoping to showcase during their open house. They are hoping to reach youth 17 to 25 years old and anyone looking for part-time employment between thge ages of 25 and 45.

- Advertisement -

The officers will also be available to talk about the benefits and what comes along with joining the infantry such as extra skills like WHMIS and First Aid, which are skills sought after by other employers as well.

Those interested in attending can stop by the Colonel Welsford MacDonald Armoury at 31 Union Street in Pictou on September 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local reservists from Pictou County help unload some equipment in preparation for an open house taking place this week. (Brimicombe photo)