Project feeding the soul

A day of self-care is something many people have on the books but never get to do. Now a group of therapists from Pictou County are making it easier to indulge yourself in healing, relaxation and self-care.

I am Worth It is a project started by Lisa McNiven a doctor of naturopathic medicine, Jeanette Gormley, a reflexology therapist, Lavana Valen an oracle, Shaman and intuitive guide, as well as Claudette Landry, a Healing Touch practitioner.

“It’s basically just around creating events in the community,” said Gormley about what the focus of the group has become. Their most popular event has been their sampler sessions where participants get 20 minutes with each therapist to discover more about what work they do and try it out.

- Advertisement -

The group will be hosting their biggest session yet coming up October 28 at the Pictou Lodge and Resort. The Women’s Wellness Workshop will feature yoga, meditation and a fashion show as well as presentations to open your mind and even lunch provided by the Lodge. Pre-register at www.iamworthit.today by October 14.

“The whole idea of it is just to create space for them to learn and have fun,” Gormley said. “There’s definitely the interest. People are looking for ways to heal their mind, body and spirit.”

McNiven said a lot of women may not be familiar with the therapies, so when they leave after exploring each kind they are amazed at how great they feel. Along with the sessions, there will also be vendors at the event with products all relating to mind body and spirit.

“I think it gets women thinking oh my gosh, this is so much fun!” said Gormley.

“You’re feeding the soul,” added McNiven.

From left, Jeanette Gormley, Claudette Landry, Lisa McNiven and Lavana Valen are the founders of I am Worth It and they are planning a Women’s Wellness Workshop featuring different types of therapies. (Lorie Diaz photo)