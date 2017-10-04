BROWN, Gordon Harris

With deep sadness, the family of Gordon Harris Brown announce his passing on Monday, September 25th, 2017 in Arborstone Enhanced Care, Halifax, at the age of 91. Gordon was the son of the late Henry and Ellen (Corbett) Brown.

Raised in Halifax, Gordon’s career in construction and property development spanned more than 70 years and included working for Brookfield Construction and Blunden Construction, forming his own company Brown Builders & Sales, being elected as the President of the Home Builder’s Association, obtaining his Real Estate License and owning and operating West River Wood Products in Pictou County. He was an accomplished draftsman who designed and built hundreds of homes and oversaw many large scale commercial building projects. Gordon was well known and respected in the industry. Upon his retirement, Gordon’s labour of love focused on the planning and building of his 32 foot glass over wood cabin cruiser which he named the Valerie Gail after his youngest daughter. He worked on the boat for over 4 years and eventually launched it in Pictou Harbour.

His other passions included playing in the Caledonian Orchestra where he was a devoted violinist. He was also the proud owner of several German Shepherds who were always by his side.

Gordon was a visionary who had the rare talent to not only dream, but to put his well thought-out plans into motion. If he didn’t know how, he learned. If he didn’t have the right tool, he invented it. Gordon was determined, methodical, funny and a legendary story-teller. You always knew when he was in the room.

Gordon is survived by his wife Diane, first wife Leonie (nee MacGillivray) as well as children Linda Wade, Stephen (Sherri), Cathy Rafuse, Bernard (Terri), Colleen (Peter), Sandi (Bill) and Valerie (Terry) as well as step children Suzan Frazer, Nadine Frazer-Bate (Jim) and Tom Frazer. Gordon took great pride in his 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Ronnie, son-in-law Bert Wade and grandson Timothy Rafuse.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Heart and Stroke Association or the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

