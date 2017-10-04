Bruins, Habs alumni meet Dec. 13

One of the most celebrated rivalries in professional sports can be seen up close and personal in December when hockey legends from the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins face off at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The game will take place December 13 and tickets go on sale at the box office tomorrow, October 5.

In announcing the upcoming game Trenton Mayor Shannon MacInnis, who is also chairman of the Pictou County Wellness Centre Building Authority chairman said, “Tonight is another event milestone for the Pictou County Wellness Centre.”

- Advertisement -

“We’re always searching for events that will showcase the building and attract visitors not only from our community but surrounding communities as well,” said David Hood, Wellness Centre general manager.

“This is a great opportunity for hockey fans of all ages to see some of the best to ever play the game.”

More than 20 NHL alumni, some of whom are Hockey Hall of Famers, will represent both the Bruins and the Habs at the event. Among the players already confirmed are Bruins legends Ray Bourque, Rick Middleton, Ken Linseman and Terry O’Reilly along with Habs legends Chris Nilan, John Leclaire, Stephane Richer and Steve Penny.

Stephane Richer, Habs alumni with more than 1,000 NHL games played and winner of two Stanley Cups, as well as Rick Middleton, former first-round draft choice and 12-year veteran of the Bruins, who is also president of the Boston Bruin alumni, spent a few minutes talking hockey with those who attended the announcement.

“The Wellness Centre is very proud to be hosting some of the greatest hockey players of the past century. We hope people will come out to see our wonderful facility come alive with excitement as we relive the glory days of a storied rivalry,” said MacInnis.

Adding to the excitement of the event is an afternoon sponsor reception and a post-game pub night where fans will have the opportunity to interact with the players. Tickets for the game only are $35, combo game/pub night is $50 and pub night only is $25.

Steve Walton, representing NHL Legends Tour, said the tour has been around for 13 years. “We started here in the Maritimes and that is still where we present most of our events but we’ve grown across Canada and into the United States. We held 74 events last year, raising close to $2 million a year for charity.”

The tour plays a lot of small towns and a lot of big places — the biggest venues in the Maritimes. “But the most special places we play are the smaller towns, places like New Glasgow, Trenton. These smaller places are where we seem to have the most fun and the guys really enjoy the relationships they build there.

This will be the only stop in Nova Scotia this year between the Habs alumni and the Bruins alumni. Other stops are Saint John, N.B., and St. John’s, N.L. — “the only three stops a chance to see one of the greatest rivalries with some of the greatest hockey players ever to play. And we can’t wait to be here.”

Walton adds, “The players are fighting for positions on this roster.”

NHL Hockey legends Stephane Richer of the Montreal Canadiens, left, and Rick Middleton of the Boston Bruins, second from the right, were in town last week to announce the December 13 Hockey Legends game at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. They took time to chat with Daniel Arsenault, second from the left, who is actually a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and Wayne Withers, right, who is a Boston Bruins fan “all the way.” (Jardine photo)