My first year of roller derby

People generally look at me with surprise when I tell them I play roller derby. It’s either because they don’t think of me as someone who plays full contact sports or because they didn’t know there was anything like that around here.

Derby may get a bad reputation from people thinking that we’re rowdy, rough or anything else of that nature, but just the opposite is true and that’s what makes me love it so much.

Telling people about derby, they often think that it is all hitting people and skating fast, which it is, but the game really does have an incredible amount of strategy to it.

And hey, when you’ve had a bad day, what’s better than getting to practice, skating it out and getting to knock people around only to have them tell you that you need to hit them harder?

Throughout my life, I have played a fair amount of different sports from team to individual activities. I have never experienced a bond like the one I’ve created with my derby teammates.

The people who I have the privilege to play with and against are some of the nicest people I’ve met. This year was my first season of playing roller derby and I had a blast. Last October, after having wanted to for quite some time but other plans always getting in the way, I joined fresh meat training for The Highland Derby Dolls Roller Derby league and their team The Kickin’ Vixens.

Although I’m not too bad on hockey skates and inline skates I could hardly stand on a pair of quad skates when I started. Everyone helping with the learn to skate program was so helpful though, giving me all their tips and tricks for how to master techniques.

By January, after our Christmas break, I had a basic handle on what is referred to as the minimum skills of derby. By the time the spring rolled around (pun intended) I passed my minimum skills by being able to do a list of things on skates including giving and receiving a hip hit, skating crossovers, skating on one foot and passing my written rules test. I also managed to be able to skate 27 laps in five minutes, a task also required for passing your minimum skills.

Although it may sound like a lot to pass minimums, the rules and skills are only there to protect you on the track and make sure you know what you have to know to be safe.

I officially played my first roller derby bout on July 8 in Halifax against one of its teams, The Dockyard Brawlers. Everyone asked me all day if I was nervous to play but I really didn’t feel very anxious; I was confident in the training I had been given and had an idea what I was in for.

That game ended up being a foreshadowing for our season this summer and we ended it with a close win, just a few points ahead.

That first game was exhilarating, even though I took a big hit to the chest I bounced up and kept going. Seeing how tough all the other competitors were I wanted to make myself the best I could be as the newbie on the track. And despite how rough the game may look, I was fine, not a bruise on me! I just remember being really happy with myself and feeling fulfilled as I headed back to Pictou County that night.

Only my second game in I had expressed an interest in jamming and was given the chance by my teammates to play a couple of jams as a jammer and even ended up scoring 15 points.

September 23 we played our final bout of the season in Summerside, P.E.I. Although I know I still have things to improve on, like cardio stamina and staying low (to keep you steady) I know that I’ve come miles from the person who could barely stand on skates last October.

People may think you have to have confidence to play a sport like roller derby, but honestly, it gives more than it takes.

Reporter Heather Brimicombe, in the pink, playing jammer during the Kickin’ Vixens final game of the year in Summerside P.E.I. (Kevin Molyneaux photo)