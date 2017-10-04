High tech startup changing the way vets practice medicine

Antigonish-based Dragon Veterinary, developer of a speech recognition software custom tailored to vets, is pleased to be a platinum sponsor of the 2017 Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association AGM Weekend.

On the weekend of Oct. 14, vets from across Nova Scotia will be gathering at the Atlantica Oak Island Resort to share lessons learn, plot a direction for veterinary care in Nova Scotia and catch up on some continuing education.

“We’re really happy to be part of this,” said Dragon Veterinary President Shawn Wilkie.

Dragon Veterinary has become a resident business of the Volta Labs startup hub in Halifax. The non-profit super-hub for technology innovation provides office space, legal and human resources support to progressive startups like Dragon. In addition, Dragon Veterinary head office is in Antigonish.

This year alone Dragon Veterinary is taking its voice recognition software to over 26 tradeshows from Europe, to Australia and the United States.

“It’s just growing exponentially,” Wilkie said.

It hasn’t even been two years since Dragon Veterinary unveiled its voice recognition software specifically tailored to veterinarians and designed to work hand in glove with existing practice management software’s on the market. Dragon Veterinary now has customers on every continent.

Recently it unveiled its Android app and an IOS compatible app – allowing vets to fill out patient forms, answer emails and attend to their practice’s paperwork hands-free while away from the office.

“Anytime I would be going to a keyboard, I will turn to the microphone on and use that instead,” said Dr. Eamon Draper, a Bedford, Nova Scotia, veterinary surgeon who uses Dragon Veterinary.

“I’m on top of my records better and it means I tend to have them more finished by the end of the day.”

Dragon Veterinary has teamed up with the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to continue improving its technology and expanding its reach to more customers.

ACOA is providing a $100,000 interest-free loan to match the $125,000 Dragon Veterinary has raised from private investors.

Wilkie says being able to partner with government agencies not just to access capital but for guidance has been one of the advantages to growing a tech start-up in Nova Scotia.

Dragon Veterinary, says Wilkie, is further proof that high tech can be done in rural Nova Scotia just as easily as it can be done in this continent’s urban centres where both the beach and a sense of community seem so far away.