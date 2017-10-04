MUNROE, Carl Thomas

Carl Thomas Munroe – Formerly of Pictou, passed away quietly in the early morning of September 30th, 2017, in his 85th year, at the Perley Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre, Ottawa. He is survived by his children Elizabeth Mitchell, Russell Munroe and Robert Munroe (Linda). Grandfather of Stephanie Smith (Shawn Hebert), Melissa Smith (Marie-Helene Turgeon), Madison Munroe, Makenna Munroe, Ashley Brown-Rattan (Joe), the late Carl Munroe Jr., and Robert Munroe Jr. Great-grandfather of Brittany Garpiey, Cooper Turgeon, Charlotte Turgeon, and great-greatgrandfather of Brantley Barde. Survived by his brother Campbell Munroe (Doris) and sister Ethel Hebert of Nova Scotia. Special thank you to the staff of the Perley for taking care of Carl for many years, and to the Pembroke General Hospital for his initial care. Carl was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, serving 4 RCHA, 2 RCHA, Korean War Vet and will be resting in Phillips Harbour, Nova Scotia with his mother.