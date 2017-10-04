Run for the Cure raises $30,000 locally

Some 165 participants and volunteers turned out to Trenton Park on Sunday morning to take part in the 5th annual CIBC Run for the Cure.

Between them, they raised $30,000 for breast cancer research and advocacy in Atlantic Canada.

This marks the third year the walk/run has taken place in Trenton Park. Participants enjoyed a 1K or 5K event.

- Advertisement -

Organizers described the event as “family friendly and relaxed” and dogs were not only welcomed but given their own sub event — “Pink Your Pooch”, which saw dogs dressed in the (largely pink) spirit of the occasion, with Cooper and Tucker taking the “top dog” and “runner up” spots”.

As for the human participants, they had an option of making a minimum donation of $45 or run raising $150. The majority of the teams were returning faces, although at least one team was new to the event.

“The majority of our participants have some relation to the breast cancer cause,” said the run’s director Melissa Castonguay. “In a lot of those cases it’s a team that’s been built around a family member or friend or co-worker who’s currently or in the past gone through the breast cancer journey and they’re there to support them. They attend the event to show support.”

Castonguay said what brings people out year after year is a mix of support for the cause, as well as the people in their lives who were touched by it.

“It’s kind of both,” she explained. “The cause never really ends, even after someone becomes a survivor it’s a huge part of their life and the story of their life. So the friends and family that are supporting them, it becomes a ritual.”

All money raised through the CIBC Run for the Cure within Atlantic Canada will stay local to the region.

Participants set off for 1K or 5K runs during the CIBC Run for the Cure at Trenton Park on Sunday. (Cameron)