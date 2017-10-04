Selects post hockey sweep

The Northern AAA Subway Selects earned two more victories last weekend in the Nova Scotia Female Midget Hockey League.

The Selects took on the East Hants Penguins in a home and home series and opened with a 3-2 victory on Camryn Halliday’s winning goal on Saturday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The Pens jumped out to an early 1-0 lead just over a minute into the opening frame, but Eva Wornell tied things at one apiece midway through the period.

The Pens took the lead on a power-play goal midway through the middle stanza before Jenna Reid scored to tie the game.

Halliday got the go ahead goal with 11:41 remaining in the game.

Jenna Landry got the win in goal.

On Sunday in Lantz, Halliday and Kara MacLean each scored twice as the Selects downed the Pens 6-2.

Heath Miller and Mariah Linehan also scored for the Selects, who snapped a 1-1 tie with four straight goals.

The four points earned by the Selects on the weekend puts them atop the league standings with 12 points.

The league is idle this weekend while any of its players compete in the annual Atlantic Challenge Cup. The Selects are well represented with five players attending both the Under-18 and Under-16 tourneys.

Maddie Quinn, Ella MacLean and Lindsey Smith are headed to the U-18 Provincial squad, while Cassie Clarke and Kara MacLean represent Nova Scotia on the U-16 Team.