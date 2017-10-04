Turkey Trot set for Sunday

NEW GLASGOW — A Turkey Trot has been planned for Thanksgiving Sunday along the Samson Trail in New Glasgow.

Recreation co-ordinator Emily Fraser thought of the event as a way to get people of all ages and abilities active by walking, running, walking a dog or pushing a wheeled device along part of the trail.

“It’s all-inclusive, and a low-organized group trail event in celebration of Thanksgiving,” she said. “The goal is to get people active. People can go as far as Stellarton (on the Albion Trail) or just to the George Street Bridge. The goal is to get people moving.”

Those wishing to take part can gather at the Kinsmen Look-off on Terrace Street at the north end of the Samson Trail. Admission is free with a canned food donation to the Pictou County Food Bank.

Morton noted how she and her husband Matt Fraser like to go for a run on holidays.

“Every Thanksgiving, Matt and I go for a run,” she said. “On Christmas morning we go for a run.”

The Turkey Trot is among programs and events featured in the town’s fall guide that has been issued in print and electronically.

“It’s an age-friendly guide because we’re an age-friendly town,” said Geralyn MacDonald, New Glasgow’s director of community economic development.

A learn-to-run program organized by Matt and Emily will start on November 7 in partnership with the Johnny Miles running event series. The eight-week session will be based at the West Side Community Centre and will conclude with the series’ annual Resolution 5-K fun run at the centre on December 31.

A number of other events leading to Christmas are being repeated, as well as a bus trip on November 25 for a matinee presentation of It’s A Wonderful Life at the Neptune Theatre in Halifax. The bus will leave at 11 a.m. for the 2 p.m. show and leave immediately after its conclusion.

“We brought pack programs that worked well,” Morton said. “The Christmas programs worked very well.”

From left: Community economic development director Geralyn MacDonald and recreation co-ordinator Emily Morton hold copies of programs the town is offering this fall. (Goodwin photo)