Impacted communities celebrate amid Energy East Pipeline calcellation

TransCanada announced today that it will not move forward with the $15.7B Energy East Pipeline.

“This is an enormous win. For the past five year a broad movement of people in frontline communities and across Canada have been working to stop this pipeline” said Stephen Thomas, Energy Campaign coordinator with the Ecology Action Centre. “These communities took on the largest pipeline ever proposed in North America, and they won.”

The pipeline – which would have carried 1.1 million barrels of diluted bitumen from Alberta to Saint John, NB, for export through the Bay of Fundy – will now never be built.

TransCanada put a pause on the project’s regulatory process after mounting opposition, and after climate change impacts and oil tanker traffic were included as issued to be reviewed by the National Energy Board.

“We have proven that projects like this simply aren’t viable if the impacts to indigenous communities, climate change and local environments are reviewed in full”, said Thomas. “It’s important that we work to support those fighting similar projects like Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion and Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement.”

The project was strongly opposed by thousands across Canada. Opposing groups including the assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, the entire Quebec federation of municipalities and over 150 First Nations through the Treaty Alliance Against Tar Sands Expansion. Dozens of environmental groups and thousands of individuals also worked to oppose the project at the National Energy Board due to the impacts on climate change and indigenous communities.

In the Maritimes, communities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, along the Bay of Fundy, have been opposing the project due to concerns over the possible 300 per cent increase in crude oil tankers that would come with the now-dead export project.

“This project has been a distraction away from building out the green economy across Canada and focusing on supporting communities to install renewable energy and energy efficiency projects”, said Thomas. “Today we celebrate, and tomorrow we can get back to that work.”