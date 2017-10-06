Fire fighters host events

NEW GLASGOW – The Pictou County Firefighters Association will host two events in recognition of Fire Prevention Week on Saturday.

The theme this year is Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out.

The Fire Truck Parade of Lights and Apparatus display will be featured from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Wal-Mart parking lot with county department trucks on display.

The annual fire prevention truck parade is scheduled to start at between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m.

The parade will leave Wal-Mart and head towards Westville. It will proceed to Stellarton, New Glasgow, Trenton and Abercrombie before wrapping up in Pictou.

Officials are asking the public to expect small delays while the parade is traveling through these areas.

In event of rain, the display will be cancelled, but the parade will take place at the scheduled time.