Tribute to Tommy Makem at deCoste Satyrday night

PICTOU — A special musical tribute to the celebrated artist, poet and storyteller Tommy Makem will be on stage at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Oct. 7 featuring Evans & Doherty and Tom Sweeney.

Even though Makem passed away in 2007, his spirit lives on in the memories of those who watched him as a beloved performer. Tom Sweeney, the nephew of the Irish legend, is a balladeer, songwriter and storyteller from Omagh, County Tyrone and a genuine rarity in the field of Irish singing.

Kevin Evans and Brian Doherty have been an integral part of the East Coast music scene for more than 30 years. Equally at home in a pub-setting, concert hall, festival or convention, Evans & Doherty are first-rate musicians, singers, songwriters, promoters and producers. They also possess the ability to entertain any audience, any place, any time.

- Advertisement -

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the deCoste box office.

Kevin Evans, Tom Sweeney and Brian Doherty. (Submitted photo)