RCMP charge 19-year-old male for stunting

ANTIGONISH – Thanksgiving Monday was not a happy one for a young New Brunswick driver in Antigonish.

Just prior to 4 p.m. on Monday, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on highway 104 in Addington Forks, Antigonish County. The vehicle was clocked at 165 km/h in an 110 km/hr zone, 55 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 19-year-old male driver from St. John, NB, was charged for Stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.