Ancient Mariners make waves

PICTOU — The Ancient Mariners Masters Swim Club is asking previous and potential members to give the club a try on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Peggy MacLean, a member for approximately 15 years, said the group wants to promote the club, which operates out of the Fisheries Training Pool in Pictou, and “let people know we’re still going.”

Member Randy Burrill said the club is inclusive, even though the word ‘masters’ in the name may sound intimidating.

“Anyone that can swim a lane can come,” he said.

MacLean added the club offers fun, fitness and instruction from coach Rob MacPherson for swimmers of all different skill levels.

As well as attending Thursday evenings to offer expertise on strokes and technique, MacPherson prepares workouts for different skill levels, MacLean said.

“He works with you and it really does make a difference and improve your stroke, if that’s what people are interested in. He’ll work with any level. We all started at different levels and improved.”

She said one of the other benefits of the club is that it helps with motivation. She said it’s also a good group of people.

“It’s a workout that’s easy on the joints,” she said.

The group meets for an hour three times a week — Sundays at 7 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Club dues are $1 a night, and fees to the pool can be paid on a pay-as-you-go basis, a punch card or a membership.

The club is offering a reduced fee on Thursday of $2.

From left: Vee Reich, Craig Aucoin, Peggy MacLean and Randy Burrill are all members of the Ancient Mariners Masters Swim Club. The club is inviting anyone interested in joining to come to the Fisheries Training Pool on October 12. (Jess photo)