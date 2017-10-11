Dr. Kombu Brewing Company holding school workshops about fermentation

Dr. Kombu Brewing Company, makers of Solas Kombucha and based in New Ross, Nova Scotia, is engaging its local community by providing workshops in schools to teach young people about fermentation — namely, kombucha.

Kombucha is a fermented non-alcoholic tea that starts from a culture (SCOBY—Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) and creates an all-ages beverage full of probiotics. Owners Clare Rivard and Gabrielle Pope will be running workshops for grade seven and eight students at New Ross Consolidated school in October and November. The workshops allow students to learn about and create their own fermented kombucha from their own SCOBY.

Students will have the freedom to flavour as they like, with juices and flavours of their choice, while observing the process of a quick ferment and learning about the health benefits of fermented foods. Students will also be able to design their own kombucha labels and learn about marketing a product. The final workshop will conclude in a tasting and judging of the finished kombucha, created by the students.