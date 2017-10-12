4-H Month coming up

PICTOU – Plans are proceeding for 4-H Month celebrations in November.

One of the highlights of the year is the 4-H County Celebration Night, formerly known as awards night on Nov. 10 starting at 7 p.m. at the Dr. W.A. MacLeod School in Riverton.

There is also a county church service on November 12 starting at 11 a.m. at St. George’s Presbyterian Church in River John.

The Pictou County 4-H Leaders Council’s regular meeting has been scheduled for November 15 starting at 7 p.m. at Northumberland Regional High School in Alma.

The provincial 4-H annual meeting will take place from November 17 to 19 in Debert.

The Pictou County 4-H annual meeting will be on November 22 starting at 7 p.m. at NRHS.

Work is on going to complete the new 4-H barn.

“We have enough funding to close the 4-H Legacy Building in with steel, windows and door, both purchased and donated,” spokesman Mark Firminger said. “The ground work around the building is under way. The construction company is in the process of putting on the roof steel as weather permits. Fundraising to complete the interior is ongoing at the 4-H club level and the fundraising committee is still seeking corporate and private sponsors.”

The anticipated opening is August 2018, he said.

Registration for the 2017-18 4-H year and the various clubs in the county has already begun.

Springville-Bridgeville-Island East River (SBI) began signing up members last Thursday, while the Sunrise Trail’s registration was to take place on Monday.

Middle River’s registration is Thursday at 6:30 at Union Centre Hall. Kelli McInnis can be contacted at 902-396-4262

River John’s registration is October 16 starting at 7 p.m. at St George’s Presbyterian Church Hall. Margaret Cripps at 902-759-4595 or Christine Heighton at 902-351-2061 are contacts.

Scotsburn registration is October 23 starting at 7 p.m. at Scotsburn Elementary School. Cathy Lavers can be contacted at 902-485-8204.

Salt Springs registration is also on October 23 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the West River Fire Hall. Betty Lou Scott can be contacted at 902-925-2057.

Meanwhile, local club members did well during the recent provincial competitions in Lawrencetown.

Oceanna Campbell had the reserve champion pet rabbit, while Khloe Bezanson earned several miniature horse honours.

Lydia Tobin took the Canadian junior beef heifer classic competition and had the champion shorthorn calf.

Abby Falconer won the junior record keeping competition and was the junior heritage project collection reserve champion.

Three members had top articles: Hannah Moss in junior sewing, Emma Falconer in senior sewing, Fergus Porter in junior woodworking and Keagan MacDonald in junior small engines.

Ryleigh Sutherland earned a reserve champion draft horse award, while Dawson Lees was reserve champion with his senior first aid project.

Reserve champion awards went to Tyler MacLean for his junior veterinarian science project, Lilly Barnes for her junior welding project and Tanner MacLean for the senior welding project.

Other honours include Katia Outerlays with champion ewe lamb and champion overall lamb and Sydney Baillie with the reserve champion ewe lamb and reserve champion overall lamb.

Morgan Hynes and Matalyh Okrainee won the goat clipping competition.

Allan Sutherland, left, and Tim Sutherland haul a sheet of cladding to place on the roof of the 4-H Legacy Building. (Goodwin photo)