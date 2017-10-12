DALEY, Helen Rose – 84, of Strathcona Place, Pictou passed away October 3, 2017 in Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Mountville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Wilfred & Florence (Salmon) MacLean. A proud mother of four children, Rose enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading as hobbies. She was always available to lend a hand to those in need. She was proud of her marriage to John Daley and of the many good friends in her life, along with the times spent with her grandchildren. Rose was happy and complete to return to the United Church and her involvement there held great meaning to her. She was a strong, determined and independent person, who was proud of how she managed the good and hard times of her life, and was content to be consistent to her Christian values. Rose was predeceased by her husband, John Daley, Jr.; son, Ellsworth MacLean; sisters, Jessie, Lillian, Olive and Amey; brothers, Raymond, Clarence, Roland, Ray, and Alec. She is survived by children, Eric Daley, Connie Gillis, Candace MacNeil; and her brother, Ernie McLean. Visitation will be held 2-4 & 6-8 PM Monday in McLaren Funeral Home, Pictou. Funeral will take place 1:00 PM Tuesday from Pictou United Church with Rev. Mary-Beth Moriarity officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.