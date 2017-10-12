DRAYTON, Marguerite (MacKnight)

Marguerite (MacKnight) Drayton, 90, formerly of New Glasgow passed away September 29 in Hiawassee, Georgia.

She was the daughter of the late Brian and Sarah (Wilkes) MacKnight. She was a member of the Mountain Presbyterian Church in Blairsville, Georgia and a retiree of SunTrust Banks.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Lesley and Gary Isbell, her grandson, Matthew Overstreet, and her granddaughter and her husband, Brianna and Patrick Goral as well as her sister-in-law, Joyce MacKnight and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, Edward Drayton, her sister Shirley Elizabeth (Betty) Petolas and her brothers, Ralph MacKnight, Donald MacKnight, and Robert MacKnight.

Cremation has taken place and she will be interred in Heatherdale Memorial Gardens in Sylvester, Nova Scotia.