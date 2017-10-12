Fukes training for Albion card

TRENTON — Shauna Fukes is determined to get ready for her first boxing match this fall.

Fukes is a member of the Albion Amateur Boxing Club, which is hosting a card on November 18 in New Glasgow.

“I’m going to be there,” she said.

Fukes, 41, has been a member of the non-combat women’s program at the club but has aspired to become a competitive boxer.

“It’s the only sport where you’re part of a team but you know how much you’re putting into it and your results are based on your own hard work,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun, too.”

Fukes feels her boxing skills have improved greatly since joining the club.

“I came into the women’s program and I couldn’t throw a punch, and I definitely couldn’t hit the heavy bag,” she said.

She is pleased that club president Jim Worthen has searched other clubs to find potential opponents so that Fukes can fulfill her dream of competing in a boxing ring.

“Jim has found three possible opponents in my age category and experience,” she said.

One boxer is from Truro and the other two are from New Brunswick, but the Truro opponent is the preferred one for now.

“I’m not concerned about an opponent,” Fukes said. “I’m concerned about being ready.”

Shauna Fukes skips rope during training at the Albion Amateur Boxing Club. (Goodwin photo)