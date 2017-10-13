BECK, Roy Collins

It is with broken hearts that we, the family of Roy Collins Beck, age 73 of Essex Drive, New Glasgow, announce his passing on October 9, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and a few special people after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Born in New Glasgow, he was a son of the late Vernon and Isabel (MacLeod) Beck

Roy cherished his family and always considered himself blessed to be married to one of the “Delaney Girls”.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Margie (Delaney), cherished daughter Cristie (Kirby) Rondelet, GRAND son Nathan, granddaughter Marleigh who was the twinkle in his eye, special step-grandson Alex; siblings Dinnie (Bill) Wright, Calgary; Vernon (Sandra) Beck, Oshawa, Judy (John) Hoopingarner, Texas; Cathy (George) Fraser, Calgary; brothers-in-law Bob Dunbar and Ted August.

He was predeceased by sisters Lollie Dunbar, and Dawn August.

Roy was co-owner with his father of Beck’s Custom Excavation and Contracting He also worked for C.P. Smith’s, Michelin, and retired as a loyal employee of the Town of New Glasgow.

He was a member of the YMCA, Westville and Area Garden Club and First Presbyterian Church, Stellarton. Roy had a great love for hockey, playing in many Pictou County hockey leagues and was a loyal Crusher fan. He loved dancing, gardening and volunteering and was always willing to share his end results for community projects and neighbors.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in the H.W. Angus Funeral Home, New Glasgow. Memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 16, 2017 in First Presbyterian Church, Stellarton with Rev. Charles McPherson officiating. Burial will be in Churchville Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Plymouth Fire Hall.

Donations in his memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Stellarton or the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital.