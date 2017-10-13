Tavern robbed, police seeking suspect

NEW GLASGOW – The tavern on Stewart Street was robbed on Thursday.

At approximately 1 p.m. on October 12, New Glasgow Regional Police was called to the scene of the robbery. A lone suspect entered the tavern and demanded a quantity of money. One staff member was present and was grabbed, assaulted and forced into a room. That person suffered minor injuries.

The suspect fled on foot with a quantity of cash. Police immediately responded and was assisted by Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Truro Police K-9.

Police know the suspect are looking for him. He is a 36-year-old white male with short brown hair, blue eyes, 5’8” and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown zip up hooded sweater.

The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not tapped or traced. The public is asked to not approach this individual as police describe him as dangerous. The public is asked to call police immediately if you know his location or have any information about this robbery.