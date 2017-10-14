Driver not injured in vehicle crash

NEW GLASGOW – The driver of a an SUV was not injured after his vehicle flipped over on Archimedes Street.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. Friday, New Glasgow Regional Police, New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services responded to the single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of North Provost and Archimedes streets.

A 29-year-old male driver from Pictou County was in a white Mitsubishi SUV travelling northbound on Archimedes Street. The vehicle lost control by hitting a curb, resulting in the it flipping over on its side and coming to rest at the intersection of North Provost and Archimedes streets.

Two passengers, a five-year-old boy person and a two-year-old girl, were also not injured.

Const. Ken MacDonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police said, “This collision clearly proves the use of a seat belts and proper installation of child restraints, significantly prevented injuries which would otherwise could have been serious.”

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.