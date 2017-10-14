Final fashion show for Models for Mental Health

It will be a bittersweet farewell to the catwalk on November 5 as the final Models for Mental Health event takes place.

Lily DeYoung and Shawna Coleman, creators of the successful mental health fundraiser, are taking a break from the fashion show side of things after this year’s Models for Mental Health Fashion Show on November 5 at 1 p.m. at Summer Street Industries.

This time around will mark the fourth year the event has been taking place. It began at Glasgow Square and moved last year to Summer Street Industries.

“We just felt like we wanted to infuse some energy into it,” said DeYoung about their decision to end the fashion show. The duo ensures that they will be popping up with other fundraisers under the Models for Mental Health name.

“It exceeded our expectations really,” DeYoung said. “It seems like the time was ripe and there was a lot of interest.” Both women added that they are incredibly thankful for the support they have had through the years from the audience, models, volunteers and Starr Dobson of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

Over the past three years, the event has funded organizations such as Bright Smiles, Music Therapy at the Oddfellows Home in Pictou, Roots for Youth, New Hope, Speak Out program and an anti-stigma program in schools.

For those interested in attending the event, tickets are available for $20 at any Scotiabank location in Pictou County. Those who can’t make it but still want to help out, or who want to help others can contact the organizers to arrange a pay it forward ticket to allow someone who cannot afford one to attend the show.

Shawna Coleman, left, and Lily DeYoung, organizers of Models for Mental Health, dress model Carey Allen to promote the upcoming fashion show fundraiser. (Brimicombe photo)