New secure driver’s licence and photo ID cards

Nova Scotia driver’s licence and photo ID cards will soon be better protected against identity theft, fraud and forgery.

Nova Scotia and the three other Atlantic provinces, are introducing a new, highly secure driver’s licence and photo ID card. Starting in November, the cards will be printed at a central facility shared by all four provinces and mailed to clients within 14 days.

“The main reason for this change is to protect Nova Scotians against identity theft and fraud,” said Lloyd Hines, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal. “These changes will help us keep pace with the latest security and technology advances, and bring us in line with the rest of the country.”

Nova Scotians do not need to get a new licence or photo ID card until their current one is up for renewal. Since the cards will no longer be printed at Access Nova Scotia Centres and Registry of Motor Vehicles offices, clients renewing their licence will be given a 30-day temporary document to use until their new licence arrives.

There will be a strict review process before cards are issued to help prevent fraud and identify theft. Highly advanced, anti-counterfeiting security features will also help ensure they cannot be copied using new printing technologies.

“As Nova Scotia’s provincial police, the RCMP is pleased to see any initiative that decreases opportunities for fraudulent activity,” says Chief Superintendent Marlene Snowman, Nova Scotia RCMP Criminal Operations Officer.

“Police officers often rely on the validity of licence information for a variety of reasons so these changes will make a positive difference for frontline officers across the province.”

Access Nova Scotia will start to move to the new process for driver’s licences and photo ID cards next month with full implementation expected to be in place by the end of December.

In December 2016, the four Atlantic provinces awarded Gemalto, a world leader in digital security, a five-year contract to produce and mail the driver’s licences and photo ID cards.

There is no fee increase for the new driver’s licence and photo ID card. The new cards will be implemented over the next five years as driver’s licences expire.

For more information, visit www.novascotia.ca/driverslicence .