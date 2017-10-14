Westville man facing child pornography charges

WESTVILLE – A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sex crimes.

On October 11, the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a home in Westville. With assistance from the RCMP Technological Crime Unit, Westville Police Service, Pictou District RCMP, the RCMP Special Operations Tactical Search Team, and the RCMP North East Nova Major Crime Unit, Brett MacBeth was arrested at the home without incident.

He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography. He appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on October 12 where he was remanded until his next appearance in Kentville on October 17, and Pictou on October 23. The investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP is concerned there may be other victims and are asking citizens to please contact the RCMP Provincial ICE Unit at 902 720-5340 if they have any information.