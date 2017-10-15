MSVU Students’ Union Annual Haunted House to support Shelter Nova Scotia

HALIFAX – Looking for a bit of spooky fun while supporting a good cause? The Mount Saint Vincent University Students’ Union will be holding their annual Haunted House on Saturday, October 21st from 6 to 11pm in the Rosaria Student Centre on the Mount Saint Vincent University campus. This year the MSVU Haunted House will once again be in support of Shelter Nova Scotia.

The month of October brings a focus to the issue of homelessness as temperatures begin to drop. It is the right time to bring attention to the fact that not all of us have a home to go to. The MSVU Haunted House is open to the greater Halifax community, with the first hour (6pm-7pm) dedicated to a lighter version for attendees with smaller children or who prefer a less intense experience.

Admission to the MSVU Haunted House is $7 or $5 with a donation for Shelter Nova Scotia. Donations can be in the form of personal care items and canned food among other things. The Haunted House is free for children under 5 and group rates are available for groups of 10 or more.

- Advertisement -

For more information on the MSVU Haunted House please contact the MSVU Students’ Union by phone (902) 457-6123, text (902) 890-6788 or visit us online at: