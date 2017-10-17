Bombers net three points

It was a rare treat for fans to experience as much buzz after a game as before it.

But that’s what they got as the Pictou County Wear Well Bombers rekindled memories of past glory by taking three of a possible four points in home games on Saturday and Sunday in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League.

The Bombers capped the weekend of promise with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Pro Hockey Life Harbour Storm on Sunday after a 5-4 overtime loss on Saturday to the Valley Wildcats.

- Advertisement -

They will have another home-ice weekend coming up when they host the Western Hurricanes at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and the Novas at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Wellness Centre.

Blaise MacDonald scored for the Crushers as the teams traded tallies in the second period last Sunday.

The Storm outshot the Crushers 31-25.

Landon Sim collected a goal and two assists for the Bombers on Saturday. Sim, Ryan Green and Skyler Earle scored in the third period for the Bombers to wipe out a 4-1 deficit. Thomas Schnare scored the Bombers’ other goal in the first period to tie the game before the Wildcats went ahead 2-1 in the first period and added goals in the second and third periods to establish their 4-1 lead.

The Bombers were within one second of surviving a Wildcats power play before they scored the winner in overtime.

“We’re playing with more consistency, which is a key step for us,” Bombers head coach Jon Sim said. “We’re not having as many lulls. We’re a determined group.”

The results keep the Bombers in the middle of the league standings with seven points, one point behind the Bedford Barons and three behind the ACCEL Hawks.

The Bombers’ shootout win over the Storm was their second between the two teams. They edged the Storm 4-3 in a shootout on September 23.

How the Bombers will fare with the league’s top teams is another matter. They have already lost one-sided games against the Landworks Gulls and Truro Bearcats, who have not loss a regulation game this season.

Ryan Green, 19, skates wide as he tries a centring pass against the Wildcats on Saturday at the Wellness Centre. The Wildcats won 5-4 in overtime in that game before the Crushers won a 2-1 shootout on Sunday at home. (Goodwin photo)