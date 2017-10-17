Diocese hosting regional and national conferences at Membertou Trade and Convention Centre

On October 20-22, more than 100 catechists and coordinators from the four Atlantic provinces will meet for Spirituality of the Catechist: Growing in Faith, a conference of the Atlantic Catechetical Association.

Featured keynote speaker is Sr. Janet Shaeffler, OP, named by the Christian Educators of the 20th Century Project (Talbot School of Theology) as a ‘significant contributor’ to Christian education in North America. She is currently an author, teacher and on-line facilitator of university courses and Director of Adult Faith Formation for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

For a full event schedule visit http://www.antigonishdiocese.com/index.php/news-to-you/upcoming-events/90-atlantic-catechetical-conference

On Oct. 23-26, the Diocese of Antigonish will host the 52nd Annual Convention of the Canadian Canon Law Society.

This annual event will attract more than 100 delegates from across Canada as well as four sister Canon Law Societies: Australia and New Zealand; Great Britain and Ireland; Canon Law Society of America and The Antilles Canon Law Society. The convention will mark the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Code of Canon Law, described as the greatest revolution in Canon Law since the 12th century.

Schedule highlights:

– Daily seminars including a talk Oct. 24 on ‘The New Program for Priestly Formation’ by Rev. John Barry, conference chair, parish priest in Tracadie, NS and Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Antigonish and the Halifax Regional Tribunal (encompassing the 10 archdioceses and dioceses in Atlantic Canada).

– Eucharistic Celebration at Holy Redeemer Church, Whitney Pier on Oct. 25.

– Closing address by Bishop Brian Dunn, entitled Merger of Parishes and Closure of Churches: Lessons Learned from A Bishop’s Perspective, on Oct. 26

For a full conference schedule, visit the Canadian Canon Law website: https://ccls-scdc.ca/

Both conferences will take place at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre.

The Diocese of Antigonish includes 99 parishes and missions in seven counties of northern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island: Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond, Victoria, and Cape Breton Regional Municipality.