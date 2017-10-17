Driver charged for racing on highway

ANTIGONISH – Police have arrested a driver for what they say was drag racing on the highway.

At 11:30 a.m. on October 14, while on patrol, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed two trucks line up side by side, then accelerate quickly down the road on the highway.

They interfered with other traffic on the highway but no one was injured. An RCMP officer was able to stop one of the two vehicles, while the other one sped away. The driver of the vehicle that was stopped was given a roadside screening test due to the police officer detecting alcohol on his breath.

The 28-year-old male driver from Quebec was charged for racing under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and vehicle was seized. The fine for racing in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. He is also facing a seven-day license suspension as result of the breath sample he provided roadside.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.