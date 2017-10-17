Local runners win races

ANTIGONISH – Local runners have won their way to the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation cross-country racing championships next week.

Raymond Simpson of North Nova Education Centre was first in the senior boys race, one of six completed on Monday at St. Francis Xavier University. Jonah MacEachern was third and fellow Northumberland Regional High School student Ross Bennett was fourth.

Breanna Sandluck of North Nova was second in the senior girls’ race.

Ethan MacDonald of North Nova won the intermediate boys’ race, while Cole MacDougall of Northumberland was fourth.

Allie Sandluck of North Nova was second and Kristen Ross was fourth in the intermediate girls’ race.

Liam Berthiaume from Dr. W.A. MacLeod Consolidated School was second in the junior boys’ race.

Cara MacDonald of New Glasgow Academy was second and Eilidh Cameron placed fourth in the junior girls’ division.