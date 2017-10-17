Peewee AAA’s open season

TRENTON — The Pictou County Peewee AAA Crushers dropped their first league hockey game of the season and split two exhibition games with the Cole Harbour Wings last weekend.

Kaden Smith scored for the Crushers in their 3-1 league loss to the Antigonish Bulldogs. Seth Gallant assisted on Smith’s goal.

Cade Moser and Ben Wallace each with two goals scored for the Crushers on Saturday in a 7-4 loss to the Wings at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Assists went to Lane Lochead, Eastyn Cameron and Keagan Dalton.

Jayden Duplessis scored three goals on Sunday in Cole Harbour as the Crushers prevailed 6-2.

Lochead, Gallant and Ben Wallace also scored. Assists were delivered by Kaden Smith, Brendan Avery, Logan Crosby, Dalton and Cory MacGillivary.

The Crushers previously went 1-3 at the fifth annual Jordan Boyd Memorial Tournament.

MacGillivray scored in a shootout as the Crushers defeated the South Shore Ice Sharks 3-2. Lochead and Crosby scored for the Crushers in regulation time. Assists went to Reese Smith and Cameron Boulter.

Wallace scored one goal each for the Crushers in losses to the Northwest Bulls and East Hants Penguins.

The Halifax Hawks blanked the Crushers 5-0 in their other game.