Pitch work for PA girls

PICTOU — Time has been scarce for Pictou Academy senior girls’ high school soccer team to prepare for this season.

The team’s schedule has been limited to two games that they split against North Colchester.

“It has been a different year,” said PA head coach Philip Ruiz. “They have worked hard. They have improved.”

The team has eight international students, plus about a dozen players on its 23-person roster who have never played organized soccer — including nine who are playing soccer for the first time.

PA won its first game against North Colchester and lost the second game when five starters were unavailable. It has challenged Ruiz to provide experience for the players who need it and work the international students and local players into a cohesive team.

Naite Rojas, who is from Chile, says she welcomes the chance to attend PA and play soccer.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “I really love it.”

“I’m having fun so far,” Jiin Yoo said.

Mari Arai said she is also enjoying her time with the team. “I love soccer, and I like small communities,” she said.

Luciana Ubilla has also felt good about attending school and playing soccer in Pictou. “I like meeting new people and making friends from different countries,” she said. “It’s been fun for me.”

Anse Piot from Belgium agreed. “It’s nice to be here — I want to be here,” she said.

Pictou was scheduled to visit Kennetcook on Tuesday and host Kennetcook on October 25.

International players are among those playing for Pictou Academy’s senior girls’ high school soccer team this season. Front row, from left: international students Jiin Yoo, Naite Rojas, Marie Arai, Anse Piot, Luciana Ubilla, Elsa Lopes-Quintas and Irene Gordillo. Middle row: Rachael Van Veen, Kelli MacDonald, Rebecca Young, Naomi MacMillan, Kenzie Ells, Kari Waller, Jenny Ferrera, Hayley Nichol, Laigha MacDonald and coach Kristine MacMillan. Back row: coach Philip Ruiz, Myla Briand, Sophie Heighton, Peyton Briand, Emma Ruiz, Kenzie LeBlanc, Erin MacMillan, Abbey Munroe and coach Tara Fanning. (Goodwin photo)