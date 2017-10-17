Scotians test CB teams

TRENTON — It’s early in the season, but the Pictou County Scotians appear ready to defend their Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League championship.

The Scotians will face the two Cape Breton teams this weekend after defeating the host East Hants Penguins 6-4 last Friday and downing the Cumberland County Blues 4-2 on Sunday in Trenton in their last two games.

The results leave the Scotians solidly in second place in the Sid Rowe Division, two points behind the Junior Miners of Cape Breton, with a record of five wins, one regulation loss and an overtime loss.

The Scotians will host the Miners at 7 p.m. on Sunday following a trip to Port Hawkesbury on Friday to face the Pirates. The Scotians will host the Pirates on Oct. 29 in their last game of the month.

Goals by David Culberson and William Kelly for the Scotians erased an early 1-0 lead for the Blues in the first period. The Scotians outscored the Blues 2-1 in the second period when Gaetan Tremblay scored a power-play marker and assisted on Luke Spicer’s first goal of the season.

The scoreless third period was a penalty-filled affair, offsetting the five penalties assessed in the first two periods. Ten of the 29 penalties in the period were assessed with 3:23 left on the clock after an initial goaltender interference call to Robert Burrows.

The Scotians outshot the Blues 42-23, including 18-7 in the first period.

Culberson scored twice for the Scotians, who led 3-0 after one period and 5-1 after two periods before the Penguins scored three straight goals to make it close.

Jeremy McFarlane’s goal with 3:50 remaining snuffed out the Penguins’ rally. Kelly, Ryan MacDonald and Colin Holmes also scored for the Scotians, who outshot the Penguins 23-15.

Jacob Pentz leads the Scotians’ offence with five goals and four assists in their seven games. Kelley has two goals and five assists in five games.

Scotians goaltender Marcus Norrad breaks up a scoring chance from in close against the Blues on Sunday in Trenton. The Scotians won the game 4-2. (Goodwin photo)