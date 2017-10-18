Emergency Department celebrates opening

Big scissors officially snipped a ribbon to open the Aberdeen Hospital’s new Emergency Department on Monday during an event that hosted Minister of Health and Wellness Randy Delorey as well as other guests from the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Pictou County.

Delorey announced that the project had come in on time and on budget; the next step is to convert the old Emergency Department into a new pharmacy.

In total, the construction of the new facility ran a total of $32 million with $6.8 million of that being kicked in by municipalities as well as a $1.5 million patient monitoring system from the Aberdeen Health Foundation and a family room furnished by the Aberdeen Hospital Auxiliary. In total, the facility will serve more than 46,000 patients.

“We’ve been investing heavily in our health care,” said Delorey. Along with new facilities like this, Delorey credited a multi-faceted approach as a strategy to bring in new health care professionals.

Janet Knox, CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said after the ceremony that the new department is very focused on patient-centred care and was built for that purpose. The facility also includes specialty rooms such as a mental health room, a gynecological room and an eye specialist room.

“It really creates the flow in the emergency room,” she said. “Our process for planning is to involve the appropriate stakeholders.”

The new Emergency Department will officially open to the public on October 24.

Bottom: From left, Janet Knox, NSHA CEO; Jennifer Sutherland, Health Services Manager; Dr. Marwan Tolva; Randy Delorey, minister of Health and Wellness and New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks officially cut the ribbon to open the new Emergency Department at the Aberdeen Hospital on Monday.

(Brimicombe photos)